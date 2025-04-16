Verisail Partners LLC Invests $2.61 Million in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Verisail Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000. Marriott International accounts for about 1.2% of Verisail Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Marriott International by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $308.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.15.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $222.58 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.81 and its 200-day moving average is $268.96. The stock has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total transaction of $3,610,934.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,393.97. The trade was a 29.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,811.48. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.