Verisail Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Verisail Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Verisail Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VXUS opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.57.
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
