Verisail Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Verisail Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Verisail Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VXUS opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.57.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.