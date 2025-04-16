Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and traded as low as $4.44. Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 599,109 shares traded.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Increases Dividend
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile
Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.
