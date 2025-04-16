Virtu Financial Q2 EPS Estimate Lowered by Zacks Research

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Virtu Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VIRT. Morgan Stanley cut Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

VIRT stock opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $41.38.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 9.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 33,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 30,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $1,253,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,070,006.64. The trade was a 15.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $2,688,104.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,193.16. This represents a 44.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,967 shares of company stock worth $5,213,964. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

See Also

