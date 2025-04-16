Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Holdings Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.06% of Vishay Precision Group worth $12,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1,238.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 331,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 32,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 242,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 90,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

NYSE VPG opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.18 million, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.91. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $35.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.50 to $28.50 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.