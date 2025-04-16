Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,700 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the March 15th total of 595,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Visionary stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.33% of Visionary as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GV opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Visionary has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15.

Visionary Holdings Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

