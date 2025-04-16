Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Short Interest Update

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, an increase of 280.8% from the March 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vitalhub in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
About Vitalhub
Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.
