Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of IGD stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $5.42. 236,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,213. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $5.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50.
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.