Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of IGD stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $5.42. 236,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,213. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $5.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.