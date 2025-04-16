Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $8.93 Million Investment in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 579,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 4.01% of Inhibrx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,551,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at about $837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

Inhibrx stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post 104.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inhibrx Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Featured Articles

