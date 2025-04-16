Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 76,319 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 76,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 41,693 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24,953.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,333,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,292 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,462,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.1 %

WH stock opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $113.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.92.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 45.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

