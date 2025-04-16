Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Sold Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Walt Disney stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.77 and its 200-day moving average is $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Prescient Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.48.

View Our Latest Report on DIS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,415,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,735,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $638,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,158 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,209,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,930 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,137,637,000 after buying an additional 3,636,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,151,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.