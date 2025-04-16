Wasatch Advisors LP Boosts Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 311.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 903,126 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 2.63% of Camtek worth $96,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $1,388,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,566,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,521,000 after purchasing an additional 705,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in Camtek by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 128,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $4,334,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Camtek alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Camtek Price Performance

Shares of CAMT opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.80. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Camtek Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.41 and a 12 month high of $140.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Camtek

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.