Wasatch Advisors LP Has $207.45 Million Stock Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 171.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,177,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,905,802 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 5.34% of nCino worth $207,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of nCino by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP increased its holdings in nCino by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of nCino by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $140,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,067.80. This trade represents a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $167,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,858,854.40. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,676. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino Trading Up 1.5 %

nCino stock opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.29, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $43.20.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $141.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on nCino from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of nCino from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $39.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

