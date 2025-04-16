Wasatch Advisors LP Has $245.03 Million Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Inspire Medical Systems makes up 1.2% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 4.41% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $245,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,168,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $99,395.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,187.76. This trade represents a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $4,694,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,026.50. This trade represents a 77.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $146.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.13 and its 200 day moving average is $184.49. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSP. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target (down previously from $236.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.20.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

