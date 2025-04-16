Wasatch Advisors LP Has $365.76 Million Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89,313 shares during the quarter. Kadant comprises 1.8% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 9.03% of Kadant worth $365,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Kadant by 120.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kadant during the third quarter worth about $585,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $318.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $351.14 and a 200-day moving average of $358.83. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.51 and a 52-week high of $429.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.17. Kadant had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

