Wasatch Advisors LP Has $50.77 Million Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,537,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790,549 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 4.52% of Arlo Technologies worth $50,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARLO. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 14,822 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,578,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 181,665 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,586,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARLO. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 9,007 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $105,021.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 602,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,024,660.28. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 259,227 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $3,118,500.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,945,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,439,237.15. This trade represents a 8.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,017,441 shares of company stock valued at $11,448,097 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $938.95 million, a P/E ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 1.71. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.