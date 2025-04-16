Wasatch Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,493 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 0.78% of Global-E Online worth $70,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global-E Online by 1,968.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global-E Online Trading Up 0.4 %

Global-E Online stock opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -73.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.14. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $63.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.96 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLBE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Global-E Online from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Global-E Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

