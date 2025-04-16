Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 223,382 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 223,382 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 4.72% of Transcat worth $46,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRNS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Transcat by 686.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRNS shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Transcat from $126.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.56 and a 52-week high of $147.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $803.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average is $96.31.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Transcat had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $92,424.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,910 shares in the company, valued at $147,108.20. The trade was a 169.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

