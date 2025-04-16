Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 599,767 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,248,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 599,767 shares during the quarter. Intra-Cellular Therapies makes up about 1.3% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 3.06% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $271,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $268,347,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $76,451,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 840,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,179,000 after acquiring an additional 402,186 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,753,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,463,000 after purchasing an additional 155,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 383,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,038,000 after purchasing an additional 127,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $131.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.97. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.09 and a 1 year high of $131.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITCI shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.23.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

