Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 80,196 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80,196 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 3.21% of Agilysys worth $118,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGYS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,983,000 after purchasing an additional 58,926 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,058,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,383,000 after buying an additional 340,424 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,437,000 after buying an additional 294,831 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 412.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,858,000 after acquiring an additional 585,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 610,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,347,000 after acquiring an additional 511,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $56,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,328.32. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $961,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,576 shares in the company, valued at $32,757,175.92. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,250 shares of company stock worth $2,839,788 over the last ninety days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Agilysys Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AGYS opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 85.56 and a beta of 0.64. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

