Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Etsy

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Etsy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

ETSY has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Etsy from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Etsy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.58.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average is $51.71. Etsy has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $71.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.15.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.37 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. Etsy’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $69,745.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,593.60. The trade was a 70.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $83,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,437.32. This represents a 6.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,620. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

