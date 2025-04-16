WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Trading Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.68 and last traded at C$4.04. Approximately 2,582,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 982,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.27.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Ventum Financial lifted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
