Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $6.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NWL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.75 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $4.68. 406,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,923,400. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Newell Brands by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 50,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,635,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,973,000 after buying an additional 115,459 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

