WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Insider Acquires £10,006.20 in Stock

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) insider Annette Court purchased 1,090 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 918 ($12.15) per share, for a total transaction of £10,006.20 ($13,242.72).

Shares of LON:SMWH traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 941.50 ($12.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,768. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,084.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,208.31. WH Smith PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 872.50 ($11.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,499 ($19.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67.

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported GBX 23.40 ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. WH Smith had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WH Smith PLC will post 100.9372747 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from WH Smith’s previous dividend of $11.00. WH Smith’s payout ratio is currently 66.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMWH shares. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.18) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

