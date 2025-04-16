What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for M&T Bank Q2 Earnings?

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.94 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $16.57 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s FY2025 earnings at $15.89 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays cut their target price on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $208.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.14.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $159.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank has a one year low of $136.18 and a one year high of $225.70. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,827.34. This trade represents a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Farrell Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 158.4% during the first quarter. Farrell Financial LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 185,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,078,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 130.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

