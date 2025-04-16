What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for RCI FY2025 Earnings?

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Sunday, April 13th. Scotiabank analyst M. Yaghi now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $3.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.22. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.19%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $41.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

