Whirlpool Co. (WHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share on Sunday, June 15th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th.

Whirlpool has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years. Whirlpool has a dividend payout ratio of 61.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $10.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.1%.

NYSE WHR opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $75.04 and a twelve month high of $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WHR. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

