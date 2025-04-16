Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Update

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the March 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Wienerberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Wienerberger Price Performance

Wienerberger Company Profile

Shares of WBRBY stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. Wienerberger has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells clay blocks, facing bricks, roof tiles, and pavers in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers wall, façade, and roof system for single, two, and multi-family homes, and non-residential construction; paving and water management for gardens, pavements, and parking areas; and electrical cooling and heating installation, drinking water and wastewater, garden irrigation, irrigation systems and water storage.

