Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 1855277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).
Wildcat Petroleum Stock Down 7.1 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.13. The company has a market cap of £2.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,900.00 and a beta of 0.04.
Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.
About Wildcat Petroleum
Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. Wildcat Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
