William Blair Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for AMP

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a report issued on Monday, April 14th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $9.63. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $38.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $570.00 to $520.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.44.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $476.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $385.74 and a one year high of $582.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.16.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $940,000. Passumpsic Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $659,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,486.67. The trade was a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. This trade represents a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

