William Blair Lowers Earnings Estimates for Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Charles Schwab in a research note issued on Monday, April 14th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.32. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $84.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $268,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,123.76. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. The trade was a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 513,081 shares of company stock valued at $41,903,066 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 67,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares during the period. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 637,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after buying an additional 43,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

