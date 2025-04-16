Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, Zacks reports. Wipro had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 15.46%.

Wipro Stock Performance

NYSE:WIT opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Wipro has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

