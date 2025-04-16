WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the March 15th total of 35,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,676. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

