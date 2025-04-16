WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 141,262 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 72,735 shares.The stock last traded at $43.40 and had previously closed at $43.24.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average is $46.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,774,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. RW Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Howard Bailey Securities LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 302,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $494,000.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

