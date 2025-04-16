Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Up 10.9% – What’s Next?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) rose 10.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Approximately 146,795,969 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 33,224,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.27. The stock has a market cap of £779,210.72, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.30.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wishbone Gold
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.