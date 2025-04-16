Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Up 19.6% – What’s Next?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 19.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 66,228,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 28,697,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Wishbone Gold Trading Down 8.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £713,361.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.27.

About Wishbone Gold

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

