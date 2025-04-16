Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading 10.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). 146,795,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 342% from the average session volume of 33,224,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Trading Up 10.9 %
The company has a market cap of £779,210.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.27.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
