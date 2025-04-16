Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Up 19.6% – Still a Buy?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) traded up 19.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 66,228,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 28,697,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).
The company has a market capitalization of £713,361.93, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.27.
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
