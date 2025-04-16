Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives $20.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

WWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,425,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 998,916 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,670,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,091,000 after acquiring an additional 86,475 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,943,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 47,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 29,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $869.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.74 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

