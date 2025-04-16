Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold Off Rep. Susie Lee

Representative Susie Lee (D-Nevada) recently sold shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Wynn Resorts stock on March 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SUZANNE K LEE TRUST > FIDELITY BROKERAGE 402” account.

Representative Susie Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) on 3/14/2025.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,565. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.81. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.40.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta purchased 11,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.93 per share, with a total value of $974,571.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,118,000. This represents a 0.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 22,200 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,396.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,095.10. The trade was a 185.08 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 438,700 shares of company stock worth $31,300,943. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WYNN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 3,408.3% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 421 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Susie Lee (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2019. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Lee (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Susie Lee attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and graduated with honors, earning a master’s degree in public management. After college, she worked in Massachusetts at an environmental and economic consulting firm that specialized in water resource issues. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1993, where she then worked as a campaign policy advisor to Las Vegas Mayor Jan Laverty Jones and founded a homeless shelter for parents and children in need. In 2010, she became the president of the board of Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), a program that seeks to lower high school dropout rates. Lee has served on several other boards and committees in the Las Vegas area.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

