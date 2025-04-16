XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,133 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 867,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 181,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

