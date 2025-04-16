XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 18,375 ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 455,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after purchasing an additional 300,917 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 2.7 %

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.18. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $47.29 and a one year high of $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAN shares. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

