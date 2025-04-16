XTX Topco Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 211,541 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 127,558 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,670.3% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

