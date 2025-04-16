XTX Topco Ltd Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 456.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Melius cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.31.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:TT opened at $343.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.90. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $286.32 and a fifty-two week high of $422.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,331.61. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total transaction of $313,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,818,050.22. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.