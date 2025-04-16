XTX Topco Ltd Invests $1.08 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,984,000 after buying an additional 8,451,521 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,882 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,384,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,921 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,348,000 after purchasing an additional 839,150 shares during the period. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $133,403,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $163.56 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.84.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

