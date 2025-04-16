XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day moving average of $83.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

