XTX Topco Ltd Sells 19,121 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,121 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,418,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 665,452 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 595.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 87,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 75,314 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1,011.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 125,127 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,146,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,937,000 after buying an additional 89,863 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $7.72.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.32 million. Research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,362.50. This trade represents a 1.52 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDE. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cormark raised Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

