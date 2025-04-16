XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.42. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

