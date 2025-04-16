XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) Issues Earnings Results

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. XWELL had a negative net margin of 46.82% and a negative return on equity of 88.27%.

XWELL Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of XWEL opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. XWELL has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $3.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.11.

About XWELL

XWELL, Inc provides health and wellness services in airport and off airport marketplaces in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Naples Wax Center, and Treat. The XpresSpa segment traveler's spa services, including massage, nail, and skin care services, as well as spa and travel products.

