Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 311.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 495,625 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises 1.5% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Xylem worth $75,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $109.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.88 and a 200-day moving average of $123.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $146.08.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.44.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

